A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey ejected at end of first half as Jaguars lead 13-7

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green went crazy after being shoved to the ground by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the end of the first half. Both players were ejected.

Green and Ramsey weren’t even involved in a running play in which Joe Mixon gained 1 yard with the Bengals trying to run out the clock with 10 seconds to go. But Green pushed Ramsey before Ramsey shoved Green to the ground. Green got up and grabbed Ramsey around the neck, tossed him to the ground and then began throwing punches at Ramsey’s helmet. Other players joined the scrum.

After calm was restored, Green threw off his helmet and appeared to invite Ramsey to come get him.

Ramsey and the Jaguars were incredulous when Ramsey’s ejection was announced.

The Jaguars lead 13-7 with 249 total yards. The Bengals have 117 yards, but 80 came on their only scoring drive, and 59 on one play. Tight end Tyler Kroft caught a 59-yard pass from Andy Dalton to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Mixon.

Blake Bortles completed 18 of 27 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Chris Ivory has nine carries for 40 yards in Leonard Fournette‘s absence.

Andy Dalton went 5-for-7 for 93 yards in the first half. Green finished with one catch for 6 yards.

Ramsey made one tackle.