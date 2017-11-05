A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey ejected at end of first half as Jaguars lead 13-7

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green went crazy after being shoved to the ground by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the end of the first half. Both players were ejected.

Green and Ramsey weren’t even involved in a running play in which Joe Mixon gained 1 yard with the Bengals trying to run out the clock with 10 seconds to go. But Green pushed Ramsey before Ramsey shoved Green to the ground. Green got up and grabbed Ramsey around the neck, tossed him to the ground and then began throwing punches at Ramsey’s helmet. Other players joined the scrum.

After calm was restored, Green threw off his helmet and appeared to invite Ramsey to come get him.

Ramsey and the Jaguars were incredulous when Ramsey’s ejection was announced.

The Jaguars lead 13-7 with 249 total yards. The Bengals have 117 yards, but 80 came on their only scoring drive, and 59 on one play. Tight end Tyler Kroft caught a 59-yard pass from Andy Dalton to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Mixon.

Blake Bortles completed 18 of 27 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Chris Ivory has nine carries for 40 yards in Leonard Fournette‘s absence.

Andy Dalton went 5-for-7 for 93 yards in the first half. Green finished with one catch for 6 yards.

Ramsey made one tackle.

  4. AJ should get suspended for his actions. Ramsey should have gotten a 15 yd unsportsman like penalty and nothing more. He simply pushed Green after the play (common). Green punched Ramsey twice and tossed to the ground. Not only should he be ejected but also a suspension should be coming (at least 6 games).

  5. Jalen got in Green’s head. He tends to do that because he’s good, lol. He didn’t throw a punch while Green threw about 5, so I don’t get this one. Trash talking is outlawed now?

  6. So just have one of your scrubs go up to an opposing star and start throwing haymakers…both will get ejected. Ramsay didn’t do anything that should have had him ejected.

  9. Well, thank goodness they ejected them. Player safety is so important. What did they do again? Did Ramsey try to hit a sliding Green in the helmet? NO?

    So what did Ramsey do other than push AJ Green? Isn’t that a 15 yard personal foul? Does it warrant an ejection when the other player goes nuts and starts throwing punches?

    Jets get someone to start a fight with Brady!Greg Hardy is available and has lots of opinions on Brady AND his Wife.

    Al Riverton got it on replay. They both are possibly leaving the field. Enough to overturn?

  12. That’s what playing for Marvin Lewis and having to watch Obueghi and Fisher attempt to play o line do to you. Seasons worth of frustration that finally blew over. No one on the Bengals has any sense of urgency. They’re just there. They needed something to fire them up. Something must have been going on between the two to cause that. Not sure if Ramsey should have been thrown out just for that but maybe there’s more to the story that will come out.

  14. AJ Green deserves most of the blame here, but I’m not sure why everyone is so surprised that Ramsey got ejected. He started it, and he is a punk. He did this crap to Delanie Walker against the Titans too, with no consequence. He has a habit of shoving players to the ground when the play is over. He had this coming.

  17. Ridiculous ejection of Ramsey… Those officials just lost their invitiation to the playoffs. Wouldn’t be surprised if Green got an extra game off for that one. Must be all of that frustration of having to try to get yours off of Andy Dalton passes

  18. The refs must have remembered to bring their epi-pens. That is the only reason I can see why they didn’t give in to their usual sever ejection allergy.

  20. I was surprised to see that from Green. He’s usually very well-behaved. He’s probably going to get suspended for a game or two.

    As far as Ramsey getting kicked out there must have been something going on that we couldn’t see. It didn’t look like his ejection was warranted. I doubt we’ve heard the end of this.

  22. Ramsey shoved Green well after the play was over. ANYONE would have reacted in the same way.
    Anyone saying they would have just brushed that off is lying.

  23. Remember that advice we got as kids: if somebody starts a fight with you, you can finish it? AJ Green just followed that advice.
    Technically, Ramsey’s cheap shot was not enough for an ejection. But make no mistake, the trash talking Ramsey started a fight and the typically quiet Green finished it.
    #worthit

