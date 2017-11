AP

The Saints have the dynamic back they were looking for, and a guy who has made Adrian Peterson a distant memory.

With rookie Alvin Kamara running wild, the Saints are up 16-3 at halftime on the Buccaneers.

Kamara has 101 yards from scrimmage already (18 rushing, 83 receiving), and 33-yard screen-and-run for a score has given the Saints a substantial lead.

The Buccaneers have managed just 88 yards of offense, and that’s not because the Saints defense is dominant (though it’s getting better).