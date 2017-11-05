Bengals finally move the ball, score a touchdown

AP

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed two passes for 69 yards, including a 59-yarder to tight end Tyler Kroft. It set up Joe Mixon for a 7-yard touchdown run to draw the Bengals to within 10-7 of the Jaguars.

Mixon’s elbow appeared to touch down with the ball just short of the goal line, but the score was upheld after a replay review.

Dalton has completed 5 of 7 passes for 93 yards. The Bengals now have 117 yards, with 80 coming on the scoring drive.

Offensive lineman Andre Smith was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown.