Blake Bortles having good day with Jaguars up 10-0

AP

The Jaguars finally found some separation, getting a 3-yard touchdown pass from Blake Bortles to Marqise Lee. It has Jacksonville up 10-0 on the Bengals.

Jacksonville dominated the first quarter but led only 3-0.

The Jaguars finally got their touchdown on a hard-earned, 15-play, 96-yard drive. Bortles went 7-for-10 for 65 yards and the touchdown.

Bortles has completed 14 of 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown already. Five different receivers have caught passes.

The Jaguars have 217 yards.