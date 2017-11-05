Both offenses off to slow starts in Miami

Getty Images

The field’s not great, but it’s not great for both teams.

Likewise, both the Dolphins and Raiders offenses are taking turns not doing much.

The Raiders opened the game with a long field goal drive for their 3-0 lead, but otherwise these two are off to a big of a slow start, with 122 yards between them after a quarter.

The Raiders have 6 yards on as many carries, with Marshawn Lynch averaging 0.5 yards per on his four tries. The Dolphins have 7 yards on four carries, the week after trading Jay Ajayi to the Eagles.

The sloppy field conditions could be a factor, but neither one of these offenses has looked cohesive so far.