Brock Osweiler leads field goal drive to open game

The Broncos made a change at quarterback this week and started Brock Osweiler against the Eagles, but it didn’t take long to get a reminder that there have been other issues with the offense this season.

Osweiler got the Broncos a first down on the foot of the red zone, but a holding penalty on left tackle Garrett Bolles pushed them back 10 yards and Denver had to settle for a 52-yard field goal try. Brandon McManus made the kick to put the Broncos up 3-0 with 10:35 left in the first quarter.

Osweiler was 2-of-4 for 33 yards on the drive and hooked up with Cody Latimer for a 19-yard first down for the longest gain of the drive. C.J. Anderson ran four times for 14 yards and the Broncos also got a first down when Jalen Mills was flagged for defensive holding.

Trevor Siemian started the first seven games at quarterback for the Broncos, but got benched this week after throwing three interceptions against the Chiefs in Week Eight.