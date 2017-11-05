Carson Wentz has most passing touchdowns for Eagles through nine games, ever

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2017, 8:14 PM EST
Four years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles knew they needed to find a franchise quarterback. And they finally have.

Carson Wentz, the second-year No. 2 overall pick, has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Through nine games, he has done something no Eagles quarterbacks has ever done — Wentz has thrown 23 touchdown passes.

The prior record for nine games came in 1960, when Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin threw 20 touchdown passes. That year, the Eagles won the NFL championship. They haven’t won one since then.

At 8-1 and entering the bye week with the best record in football, Eagles fans can wonder whether Wentz can do something else no Eagles quarterback ever has done — win a Super Bowl.

25 responses to “Carson Wentz has most passing touchdowns for Eagles through nine games, ever

  1. Watching Football Night in America and Harrison says Dak is “still” the best QB in the East LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL

    Please keep doubting this team and Wentz. Please. Please keep talking about how “unstoppable” the Saints are. Hey, Cam won. He must be “back”.

    Ahahahahahahahahaha

  2. Best team in the NFL. It’s not even close. I never saw Wentz play before but he is as sharp as any elite QB in the league. he shredded Aquib Talib and Chris Harris today, often regarded as the best corners in the game.

  4. I don’t see the iggles coughing up the division even if they where to lose 2 to the Cowboys the iggles are playing for home field throughout ,,that still get interesting !

  6. I think the only ones having actual doubt about there team is the iggles fans ,,, stop one on the street and say if your the best team in football win a super bowl and you will see an iggle fan turn into a turtle right before your eyes !

  8. Wentz > Dak

    Not that there’s anything wrong with Dak. He is great. But no one who watches the games or doesn’t have a star tatooed somewhere on their body can still think Wentz isn’t the better player man to man.

  12. Harrison claiming Dak is better than Wentz, that was a bit comical. I like Dak, he’s a baller but I’m willing to bet that had to do more with personal bias than actual football knowledge.

  13. Y-a-w-n. . . Donovan McNabb: five (5) NFC Conference Finals and a Super Bowl appearance with Andy Reid and Marty Mornhinweg.

  17. Elmer, take a few seconds to construct an actual sentence.
    Oh, and your New Jersey Giants may not win another game this year.
    See, it’s not that difficult.

  18. “Dallas fans keep yelling “who cares, we used to be good in 1994!””
    ________________

    Dallas was good in ’94 but you must’ve meant ’95 when they won their last Super Bowl. But they were also good in ’14 if you recall when Philly thought they had the division wrapped up after Thanksgiving only to lose it to Dallas a few weeks later. Were good last year too in fact it took the scrubs coming in week 17 for Philly to beat em. Anyways we should’nt let this rivalry keep us from sharing dialogue on our teams. Perhaps we can discuss when our teams were at the their greatest and won their Super Bowls….oh wait….awkward

  20. Cowboys and Giants fans always want to talk about the past. The Eagles three championships means as much as your Super Bowl wins right now. They don’t mean anything, they aren’t going to help you this year. You can’t hide behind them. Giants fans, first of all, should be hanging their pathetic heads in shame with that disgrace out there in the meadowlands today. That team is an embarrassment, and Macadoo is a dope. Right now, the Eagles are 8-1, Wentz is the first half MVP, and Cowboys fans that are born and raised in the northeast but root for Dallas are still embarrassing frauds.

  21. everyone has your number now, I hope we get a collision in the postseason between Zimmer and Wentz.

  23. This team lost their big play rb and returner in Sproles, their star LT in Peters, and their do everything linebacker in Hicks. They’ve also been without their best corner since week 1. And somehow they’re getting better each week.

    I’ve always been a Mcnabb guy but 11 is doing things never seen in Philly. Denver is in a free fall but Wentz just shredded arguably the best defensive unit in football.

  24. negadelphian just upset the Eagles have no past to talk about that can add up to the rest of the NFC east. And btw no those rings can’t help this season but that easy schedule Philly played this year can’t help em in the playoffs either

  25. Those of us who are NDSU Bison fans (I was lucky enough to have seen Wentz compete in High School too, IF one wants to consider living the in Bismarck, ND “lucky” lol) are not surprised and we are constantly holding back our; “We told you so!!” The kid is straight up winner, leader and student of the game. He embodies everything you want in a QB, leader, teammate, and face of your franchise.

    -Signed a jealous lifelong Vikings fan

