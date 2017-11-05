Carson Wentz has most passing touchdowns for Eagles through nine games, ever

Getty Images

Four years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles knew they needed to find a franchise quarterback. And they finally have.

Carson Wentz, the second-year No. 2 overall pick, has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Through nine games, he has done something no Eagles quarterbacks has ever done — Wentz has thrown 23 touchdown passes.

The prior record for nine games came in 1960, when Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin threw 20 touchdown passes. That year, the Eagles won the NFL championship. They haven’t won one since then.

At 8-1 and entering the bye week with the best record in football, Eagles fans can wonder whether Wentz can do something else no Eagles quarterback ever has done — win a Super Bowl.