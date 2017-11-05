Chiefs score on final play of half to cut Cowboys’ lead to 14-10

AP

The Cowboys were firmly in control of the first half . . . until the final play before halftime.

The Chiefs, who had only 120 yards before their final possession of the half, benefited from a late hit out of bounds on Cowboys safety Byron Jones on the kickoff. Instead of kneeling it with 9 seconds left, the Chiefs instead decided to try for a late score.

Alex Smith completed a 12-yard pass to running back Charcandrick West, who stepped out of bounds. With the Cowboys playing a prevent defense on the final play of the half, Smith threw a deep screen to Tyreek Hill at the Dallas 42.

Hill, with Travis Kelce, De'Anthony Thomas and Demetrius Harris in front of him as blockers, weaved his way into the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown. The Chiefs covered 68 yards — after getting a delay of game on first down — in only two plays.

It cut the Cowboys’ halftime lead to 14-10.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 12 of 21 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown and ran for a 10-yard touchdown. His touchdown run came with 13 seconds remaining in the first half.

Prescott went 2-for-4 for 77 yards on a drive just before the half, completing a 21-yarder to Dez Bryant on third-and-15 and then rolling away from pressure to find Terrance Williams for a 56-yard gain on the next play. Prescott ran the final 10 yards himself.

Ezekiel Elliott has 11 carries for 39 yards, and Williams has five catches for 105 yards in his best game of the season.