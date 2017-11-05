Chris Harris: Eagles run a college offense

Getty Images

A popular recurring question among sports fans is whether the best team in college football in any given year could beat the worst team in the NFL.

We’re unlikely to ever see a game that definitively answers that question, but we did find out what happens when a pro team running a college offense runs into a bad NFL team on Sunday. That was Broncos cornerback Chris Harris‘ take on the Eagles after Philly demolished the Broncos 51-23 in one of the day’s early games.

Harris was asked what makes Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz so effective.

“They run this college offense,” Harris said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “They run kind of what the Chiefs do. They got an option to run, an option to pass. They run the read option, the real option. He’s checking to a lot of things. It’s a college offense and he’s just executing it very good.”

If that’s a college offense, one wonders what one calls the Broncos unit?

Harris did call it the best offense they’ve seen, but the Eagles put up 419 yards with near balance in passing and rushing yards to move to 8-1 on the year.

The Chiefs, who beat the Broncos in Week Eight and used to employ Eagles coach Doug Pederson, entered the weekend as the only team with more points than the Eagles this season, which suggests a trip back to school might be in order for the league’s defenses if they’re going to stop two of the most impressive teams int he league this season.