Colts hold off Texans 20-14

After doing nothing most of the game, the Texans finally made it a game. They reached the Indianapolis 7 with 18 seconds remaining before Tom Savage threw four incompletions into the end zone, preserving the Colts’ 20-14 victory.

Savage went only 19-for-44 for 219 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He lost a fumble. DeAndre Hopkins made six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

But the Texans gained only 288 total yards; the Colts gained 371.

Jacoby Brissett lost a fumble that Lamarr Houston returned for a 34-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. But Brissett otherwise was solid in completing 20 of 30 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns to T.Y. Hilton. Hilton caught five passes for 175 yards, including touchdowns of 45 and 80 yards.

Frank Gore ran for 51 yards on 17 carries.