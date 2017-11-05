Cowboys answer Chiefs’ third-quarter touchdown to regain lead

AP

The Cowboys regained the lead on Ezekiel Elliott‘s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter. Their 12-play, 75-yard drive answered the Chiefs, who took their first lead on the first possession of the second half.

The Cowboys lead 21-17.

Kansas City took the second-half kickoff and marched 62 yards in nine plays on their best drive of the day. Travis Kelce beat safety Byron Jones for a 2-yard touchdown catch from Alex Smith on third-and-goal from the 2.

Jones had unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the Chiefs’ final possession of the first half, helping Kansas City score on a 13-second drive to close out the first half. That cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-10 and gave the Chiefs momentum coming out of the locker room.