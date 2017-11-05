Cowboys, Terrance Williams beat the Chiefs 28-17

AP

Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams had his most yards since the season finale in 2015 when he made eight catches for 173 yards against Washington. He proved a throne in the Chiefs’ side Sunday, with nine catches for 141 yards.

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, both to slot receiver Cole Beasley, and ran for another, and the Dallas defense held the Chiefs in check most of the day in a convincing 28-17 victory by Dallas.

The Cowboys ended the first half of the season 5-3 in a game they had to have to retain any hope of catching the Eagles. Philadelphia moved to 8-1 on the season with another victory Sunday, but the Cowboys play the Eagles twice in the final seven weeks. The Chiefs fell to 6-3, with their third loss in their past four games.

It marked the Cowboys’ biggest victory since they beat the Steelers 35-30 in Pittsburgh in Week 10 last season.

Prescott completed 21 of 33 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and added a 10-yard touchdown run. Ezekiel Elliott, who became eligible to play Friday with a favorable court ruling, had 93 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

The Dallas defense did a solid job against the Chiefs’ big weapons: Kareem Hunt gained only 37 yards on nine carries; Tyreek Hill had only two catches, though one went for a 56-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half; Alex Smith threw his first interception of the season, with safety Jeff Heath picking him in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs attempted a comeback; and Travis Kelce had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Smith finished 25-of-34 for 263 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cowboys’ first-round pick Taco Charlton had his first career sack, and David Irving had his sixth sack in four games. But DeMarcus Lawrence, who entered leading the league in sacks, did not record a sack for the first time this season.