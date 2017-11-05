Dee Ford out, Tamba Hali active for Chiefs

Getty Images

Linebacker Tamba Hali returns to the field for the first time since the Chiefs’ playoff loss. He is active after Kansas City activated him Saturday.

The Chiefs already had ruled out linebacker Dee Ford and wide receiver Albert Wilson, and Frank Zombo will start in Ford’s spot.

Kansas City’s other inactives are quarterback Tyler Bray, linebacker Ramik Wilson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger and defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins.

The Cowboys offered no surprises on their inactive list. With star running back Ezekiel Elliott eligible to play, having received an administrative stay Friday, Darren McFadden is inactive. McFadden has yet to dress for a game this season.

Dallas’ other inactives are kicker Dan Bailey, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, wide receiver Noah Brown, linebacker Justin Durant, offensive tackle Byron Bell and tight end Blake Jarwin.