Dez Bryant leaves with ankle injury

AP

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took a big hit from safety Ron Parker in the fourth quarter. It not only separated Bryant from the ball, with the play ruled an incompletion, but it sent Bryant to the sideline.

Bryant injured his ankle on the play and his return is questionable.

Bryant had six catches for 73 yards before departing. The starter opposite Bryant, Terrance Williams, has had his best game of the season with seven catches for 130 yards, and slot receiver Cole Beasley has two touchdowns.

Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price was helped off the field in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. He headed directly to the X-ray room and will not return, the team announced.

Chaz Green replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle in the fourth quarter. Smith has dealt with back issues the past few weeks.