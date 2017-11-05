Dez Bryant says ankle is a little sore and bruised

Getty Images

The Cowboys got a big home win over the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, but it came with a few injury concerns for the games to follow.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant hurt his ankle in the second half and said after the game, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, that it was “a little sore and bruised.” Coach Jason Garrett called the injury a sprain, but said the team was waiting to learn more about the severity.

Bryant had six catches for 73 yards in the 28-17 win, which left him second on the team to Terrance Williams in both areas. Williams had nine catches for 141 yards and also hurt his ankle late in the proceedings. He said it was just sore and something he’s been dealing with for a while.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is the third injury concern and Garrett said he suffered a groin injury that kept him out in the latter stages of the game. All three will be closely monitored this week as the Cowboys prepare for a matchup with the Falcons next Sunday.