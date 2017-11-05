Dolphins activate Ted Larsen

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been waiting for half a season to see how guard Ted Larsen looks in their lineup and the chance will finally come on Sunday.

Miami activated Larsen from injured reserve on Saturday. Larsen, who signed with the Dolphins this offseason, was placed on the list after the cut to 53 players because of a biceps injury.

Larsen’s return comes a few days after the Dolphin placed Anthony Steen on injured reserve with a foot injury. Steen had been the starter at left guard and coach Adam Gase said Friday the team was undecided about whether Larsen would be activated in time for the game against the Raiders, so didn’t say whether he’d start in place of Steen.

Jesse Davis got the start in last Thursday’s 40-0 loss to the Ravens and would presumably get the nod there again if the Dolphins don’t feel Larsen is ready to go.