Dolphins find the end zone, lead Raiders 6-3.

The Dolphins traded their best offensive player, and there was a clear implication Jay Ajayi‘s effort might have been a factor.

His replacement won’t face the same questions.

Dolphins running back Damien Williams just gave his team a 6-3 lead over the Raiders, with an impressive fight for the end zone, that saw him bounce off tackles to end a 10-yard reception.

Quarterback Jay Cutler is 9-of-9 passing so far, making it a decent start for the league’s worst offense. Which proves everything’s relative, at least.