Dolphins won’t go away, with Raiders up 20-16

The Raiders made a signature play on the ground, but the Dolphins answered.

After Oakland took what appeared to be a comfortable lead on Marshawn Lynch‘s touchdown, the Dolphins answered with another crisp drive for a touchdown, cutting their lead to 20-16 in the third quarter.

Lynch’s 22-yard run could have been the thing to put the game out of reach, but the Dolphins are suddenly resilient.

With Kenyan Drake‘s 42-yard run the big one, they drove 75 yards in seven plays, with Jay Cutler hitting Jarvis Landry for the score.

Their backfield committee is working at the moment, after Damien Williams‘ touchdown reception in the first half, and it sets up a hopeful finish for the league’s worst offense.