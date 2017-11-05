Eagles maul Broncos, hit bye with 8-1 record

AP

The Eagles will have the best record in the NFL to themselves through at least Week 10.

They guaranteed that will be the case by making a disappointing Broncos season a little bit worse in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Eagles raced out to a 44-9 lead before putting their feet up for the final minutes of what ended as a 51-23 win over Denver. That’s seven straight wins for the Eagles, who have the league’s best record at 8-1 and will take next week off for some well-earned rest and relaxation.

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns through three quarters of work to continue a campaign that’s landed him in the MVP race while his team has shot to the top of the standings. Alshon Jeffery caught two of the scores, Corey Clement scored three touchdowns and Jay Ajayi broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown in his first game with a team that showed plenty of offensive balance against Denver.

The last of Clement’s scores came during extended garbage time in the second half, which was the best period of the game for Denver. Brock Osweiler threw a touchdown pass and Brandon Marshall recovered a Nick Foles fumble for another score, but the rest of the day was pretty much a zero on both sides of the ball for the Broncos.

Osweiler was 19-of-38 for 204 yards and had two interceptions to go with the touchdown to Demaryius Thomas while the offensive line played as poorly as it did when Trevor Siemian was starting. The defense got put in a tough spot of two thanks to the offense, but they also gave up four scoring drives of at least 75 yards over the course of the afternoon and generally showed no resistance to what the Eagles were trying to do.

There doesn’t seem to be much to do about fixing that unit on the fly and the offense’s only move may be to take a look at Paxton Lynch at quarterback so they know just how hard they have to push to find one come an offseason that increasingly feels like it is starting the moment Week 17 is over.

There’s no such feeling in Philly and they’ll spend the next couple of weeks enjoying the way the first half of the season has played out for their Eagles.