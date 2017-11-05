Eagles maul Broncos, hit bye with 8-1 record

The Eagles will have the best record in the NFL to themselves through at least Week 10.

They guaranteed that will be the case by making a disappointing Broncos season a little bit worse in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Eagles raced out to a 44-9 lead before putting their feet up for the final minutes of what ended as a 51-23 win over Denver. That’s seven straight wins for the Eagles, who have the league’s best record at 8-1 and will take next week off for some well-earned rest and relaxation.

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns through three quarters of work to continue a campaign that’s landed him in the MVP race while his team has shot to the top of the standings. Alshon Jeffery caught two of the scores, Corey Clement scored three touchdowns and Jay Ajayi broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown in his first game with a team that showed plenty of offensive balance against Denver.

The last of Clement’s scores came during extended garbage time in the second half, which was the best period of the game for Denver. Brock Osweiler threw a touchdown pass and Brandon Marshall recovered a Nick Foles fumble for another score, but the rest of the day was pretty much a zero on both sides of the ball for the Broncos.

Osweiler was 19-of-38 for 204 yards and had two interceptions to go with the touchdown to Demaryius Thomas while the offensive line played as poorly as it did when Trevor Siemian was starting. The defense got put in a tough spot of two thanks to the offense, but they also gave up four scoring drives of at least 75 yards over the course of the afternoon and generally showed no resistance to what the Eagles were trying to do.

There doesn’t seem to be much to do about fixing that unit on the fly and the offense’s only move may be to take a look at Paxton Lynch at quarterback so they know just how hard they have to push to find one come an offseason that increasingly feels like it is starting the moment Week 17 is over.

There’s no such feeling in Philly and they’ll spend the next couple of weeks enjoying the way the first half of the season has played out for their Eagles.

15 responses to “Eagles maul Broncos, hit bye with 8-1 record

  5. Eagles looked great and beat down a team that they should beat down. This was my first chance to watch them this year and they certainly look every bit as good as their 8-1 record says they are. Carson Wentz is spectacular.

    From Denver’s point of view, the team looks like it’s quit on Vance Joseph. I usually think that you need to give a coach at least two seasons, but in this case he just looks like he’s in over his head, and the Broncos will need to move on sooner rather than later.

  8. Vance Joseph is going to be done before the end of the season. Elway probably doesn’t tolerate losing and has built a decent roster. The team started off really well and just fell off a cliff, haven’t seen anything like it.

  9. Vance Joseph Ben McAdoo the people that sit around all day and look for coach’s and this is what they come up with

  11. this worries me as a pats fan. 1) our defense while better, isnt great. 2) When you’re on the losing end of one of these (we are onto cincinatti) the next week is nothing but tremendous preparation 3) Under Belichick we are something like 2-7 in Denver in the regular season and playoffs. This wont be fun next weekend.

  12. I think the Broncos can win against NE because they (the defense) always plays Brady tough. Their offense is horrendous. Even if Denver were to somehow fight back into a playoff spot, they are not going anywheres with that offense. So I’d say their season is on the line next week but it really is all for nothing because their offense is so terrible. Teams are literally laughing at their QB, so you can’t run the ball either.

    Philly is the best team in the NFL. it’s not even close.

  14. negadelphianinjersey says:
    November 5, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Everyone wants to say we haven’t beaten anyone yet. Isn’t the Broncos D supposed to be good?……. What, they’re no good now either? Okay.
    The Eagles looked awesome. The Broncos D looks like they’ve given up in the hopeless QB-less situation their GM has handed them.

  15. vancouversportsbro says:
    November 5, 2017 at 4:35 pm
    Vance Joseph is going to be done before the end of the season. Elway probably doesn’t tolerate losing and has built a decent roster. The team started off really well and just fell off a cliff, haven’t seen anything like it.

    Elway seems to have botched the QB situation though.

