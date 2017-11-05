Eagles turn interception into touchdown, lead 17-3

Getty Images

The Broncos benched Trevor Siemian in favor of Brock Osweiler this week, but interceptions remain a problem for the Denver offense.

Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson jumped a throw to Demaryius Thomas and returned the pick to the Broncos’ 15-yard-line. The Denver defense held the Eagles in place for two plays, but running back Corey Clement turned a short throw into a touchdown that put the Eagles up 17-3 with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.

It was the second touchdown pass of the game for Carson Wentz, who opened the Eagles scoring with a 32-yard strike to Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery was wide open on the play because Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib bit on a play fake and was left flat-footed when Wentz pulled the ball out for a throw to Jeffery.

There’s a lot of football left to play in Philly on Sunday, but things are shaping up well for the league’s top team through the first eight weeks of the year.