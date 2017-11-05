Eddie Lacy leaves with groin injury, Blair Walsh misses two field goals

Getty Images

Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh missed one field goal in the first seven Seahawks games of the year.

He’s doubled that total in the first half of their eighth game. Walsh has missed from 44 and 39 yards to keep the Seahawks from adding to the 2-0 lead they grabbed on a first quarter safety.

Penalties have also been a hindrance for the Seahawks, who saw their last offensive possession stall after offensive pass interference and holding calls. In general, though, the Redskins defense has been the biggest stumbling block as they’ve kept the Seahawks from breaking any big plays a week after they got a bunch of them against Houston.

Running back Eddie Lacy has left the game for Seattle with a groin injury and his return is being called doubtful by the team.