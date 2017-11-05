Ezekiel Elliott plays Sunday but doesn’t know if he will play next week

AP

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t find out until Friday morning he was playing today. He worked overtime to get ready and ended up with 27 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 28-17 victory over the Chiefs.

“It was a little rust; I’m not going to lie,” Elliott said. “Honestly, I had no idea when I came in on Friday, I didn’t know I was playing this weekend. So I came in Friday, practiced and studied all day Friday, watched a lot of film. On Saturday, just tried to catch up on his team and catch up for what I lost. . . . I wouldn’t say it was difficult. I was just happy I could go out there and play with those guys.”

Elliott likely finds out this week whether he can play next week against Atlanta.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted Ezekiel Elliott an administrative stay, allowing him to play this week pending the “motions panel” considering the issue.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he “didn’t have a thought” when asked what he thinks Elliott’s chances are of winning in his battle against the NFL. But he again defended Elliott and again criticized the league for issuing a six-game suspension to the star running back.

“We have to speak to fairness, and we can only look at our very judicial system ourselves,” Jones said. “Make no mistake about it, we don’t tolerate or bore any type of physical abuse, certainly domestic violence, but this flies in the face of any fairness that we take a lot of pride in in America, to have this thing drawn out like this, quick, speedy resolution, this is just some people trying to get into areas they don’t have a lot of experience in. We’ve got 200-something years of the judicial system in this country that all we’ve got to do is say, ‘Let that take care of it.’”