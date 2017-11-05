Giants defense seemingly quits on McAdoo

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2017, 3:42 PM EST
Getty Images

The Giants tend to be very patient with coaches and General Managers. It’s easy to exercise patience when the team isn’t disastrously bad.

This year, the team is disastrously bad. And Sunday’s game seems to feature the cardinal sin of any football operation — a team (specifically a defense) that has quit on its coach, Ben McAdoo.

The reason isn’t clear, but it appears that the New York defense simply hasn’t been trying as hard as maybe it otherwise could, should, or would. When the Rams turned a third-and-33 into a 52-yard touchdown, the video shows cornerback Eli Apple freezing up when he could have stopped receiver Robert Woods short of the sticks. The Giants defense otherwise has come off at times as lethargic and a step behind the L.A. offense.

It could be that the L.A. offense is a step ahead of the Giants defense. Or it could be that the Giants defense doesn’t really care today — possibly because of the decision to suspend cornerback Janoris Jenkins, the second time this year McAdoo has suspended a member of the secondary.

Whatever the reason and regardless of whether the Giants are waging a McAdoo mutiny, the second-year head coach needs to get things figured out quickly, or there won’t be a third.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Giants defense seemingly quits on McAdoo

  2. Note to McAdoo–you know Ray Handley has been looking for a roommate for a long time. Pack your bags!

    IF Giants DON’T fire McAdoo, they might as well just bring back Josh Brown to kick as well.

  5. Mr Magoo has always been an awful coach – he coasted last year on all of the work of the prior regime, coach corpse, and the real efforts of this buffoon, Magoo, are now being exposed.

    Keep this clown!

    He is EXACTLY what the New York Nightmara Family Crime Syndicate deserves.

  6. When I look at the performance of this defense I like McAdoo can only bake one thing….Eli Manning guy doesn’t even tackle

  7. Because of their history, I thought he’d survive this, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they break franchise precedence and fire him tomorrow. Last year was clearly an outlier (something I pointed out over and over again as they continued to win games despite doing nothing well except stop the pass), but this has been an abomination this year.

  8. Should McAdoo be fired..absolutely! But you don’t quit playing when you’re paid millions to give your best effort regardless of the score. Call me old school but these millennials are little whiny punks.

  10. And somewhere Tom Coughlin is smiling.

    Personally I thought it was a great idea to get rid of Coughlin.

    -Cowboys Fan

  16. I called it last year as a non-Giants fan, McAdoo was going to regress. The team won those games in spite of him, they never really looked like a solid team – especially on offense.

  17. The players quit on their team? Yeah, fans will tune in or even pay top dollar to attend the games when Ayers don’t care. That is just one of several things that plague the NFL and Will lead to even more problems with the league’s bottom line. Funny part is, players don’t even realize their income.is based on putting out a quality product. They aren’t alone either. A lot of commenters on this site fail to grasp this reality as well.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!