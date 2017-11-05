Giants players say they didn’t quit on Sunday

AP

When you give up 51 points for your seventh loss in eight games, some people will wonder if players are giving their full effort.

Giants players say that quitting was not an issue in their 51-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday, though. Safety Landon Collins said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, “definitely not” when asked if the team quit and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie agreed when he said he didn’t “think guys laid down.”

If not quitting, how do you explain giving up a 52-yard touchdown on third-and-33 or the breakdowns that led to a long Sammy Watkins touchdown? Rodgers-Cromartie offered some thoughts, although he had to admit he thought the team would have put up more fight.

“You can’t put it on coaches,” Rodgers-Cromartie said, via NJ.com. “Not the way we’re playing. I could see if somebody is out-scheming us, but we’re having blown coverages, people wide open. You can’t fire no coaches for that. You have to fire the player or something. Something’s got to give. … I thought we hit it where enough is enough and you should see a different fight. For some reason, it just ain’t hit yet.”

Giants co-owner John Mara passed on a chance to offer his own thoughts on the Giants giving up their most points in a home game since 1964, saying that he thinks “it speaks for itself” after leaving his box with eight minutes to go in the game. The Giants wound up that 1964 season 2-10-2, but Allie Sherman would coach the team until 1968. It remains to be seen if Ben McAdoo will get that kind of rope.