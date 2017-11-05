Giants, Rams trade touchdowns in first quarter

Getty Images

The Giants and Rams both had byes last week and the two teams looked like the time off did nothing to change their fortunes on the opening drive of the game.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sacked Eli Manning, forcing a fumble that linebacker Connor Barwin recovered near midfield to set the Rams up for their first possession of the game. Todd Gurley ran for 45 yards on the first two offensive plays and Jared Goff hit Tyler Higbee on the fourth snap to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead in the Meadowlands.

Things went better for the Giants offense on their second possession. They converted three third downs and drove the ball 67 yards on 14 plays to set up an Eli Manning touchdown pass to Tavarres King.

It’s the first regular season touchdown for King, the first touchdown by a Giants wide receiver since Odell Beckham scored in Week Five and the first touchdown allowed by the Rams defense since the first quarter of their Week Six win over the Jaguars.