Goodell gets a ticket to the Kaepernick deposition party

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2017, 9:42 AM EST
Getty Images

With an ever-growing list of owners joining the Colin Kaepernick deposition dance card, it was inevitable that the leader of the band would have to go under oath and answer questions from Kaepernick’s counsel, Mark Geragos.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Commissioner Roger Goodell has joined the list of people to be deposed by Kaepernick’s lawyer in the pending collusion case. Goodell’s text messages and emails (subject to a list of approved search terms) also have been targeted.

Kaepernick’s lawyer also seeks to question NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent and NFL senior V.P of player engagement Arthur McAfee.

As one source explained it, the standard approach for arbitrations under the CBA is to allow five depositions per side. It’s unknown in this case whether the arbitrator has approved the request to depose Goodell and various owners, including Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, Bob McNair, Paul Allen, and Jed York. It’s safe to assume that the NFL will oppose the effort to question Goodell, since the NFL has typically done that in past cases involving any attempt to force Goodell, a non-lawyer, to joust a skilled and experienced attorney on a legal high wire, without a net.

Maybe it’s the effort to question Goodell under oath that will result in Goodell doing what his predecessor would have done by now — making an off-the-record deal with a team to sign Kaepernick and ensuring that this whole thing go away. If Geragos gets a chance to grill Goodell and various other owners, the worst-case scenario for Goodell possibly will entail something worse than simply losing the case.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Goodell gets a ticket to the Kaepernick deposition party

  1. You know how to get fired…. you make your bosses who are all powerful Billionaires with strong political connections, testify in a courtroom full of reporters and TV cameras on something you should have squashed a year ago. That’s how you get fired.

  2. Clearly the best option is to arrange for a sucky team that needs a QB *cough* Cleveland, to sign Kaepernick, and let him go out and show how bad he truly is.

    End of collusion case

  3. So really at this point you’re just happy with a “win” by getting a team, any team, to make a “token” hire of the guy?

    If I was an NFL owner I’d go to my grave making certain that guy didn’t even set foot in my stadium as a fan.

  4. There is a silver lining to all of this.
    We all know that Kaeperneck will never get a job in the league again, but now his lawyer is going to drain his bank account until the case is over, or the disrespectful clown goes broke……..but he will never win any damages against the league.

    Goodell should go, Kaeperneck can go rot away somewhere, and Jerry Jones and crew should drop the hammer on every disrespectful player in the league

  6. I’m waiting for Kap to add President Trump to the list.
    If Kap did this to Slick Willy or Hillary Clinton, he’d be in a shallow grave by now.

  7. Funny how lawyers think legal issues are so fascinating or dramatic. That’s one thing I love about doctors, they never bore you by talking about medical stuff outside of work

  11. Has this cased even been decided to be heard? Seems to me that the courts have not decided to hear the case. This is just another stunt by Colin. So which owner would have Paul T made the deal with?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!