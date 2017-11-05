Jaguars dominate first quarter, lead 3-0

AP

The Jaguars dominated the Bengals in the first quarter.

Cincinnati ran 18 plays for 121 yards and five first downs, while Jacksonville ran 10 plays for 37 yards and two first downs. However, the Bengals managed only a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Taking a running-back-by-committee approach without Leonard Fournette, the Jaguars have run three different backs. Quarterback Blake Bortles also has one rush. The Jaguars have only 16 rushing yards, and T.J. Yeldon ended a promising drive with a fumble that Shawn Williams recovered for Cincinnati.

But Bortles completed a 28-yard pass to wide receiver Keelan Cole to set up a 32-yard field goal by Josh Lambo on the team’s second series.