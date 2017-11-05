Jaguars run over Bengals 23-7

AP

The Jaguars didn’t miss Leonard Fournette on Sunday, blowing out the Bengals 23-7.

With Fournette inactive for violating team rules, the Jaguars used three running backs to rush for 148 yards. Chris Ivory led the way with 20 carries for 69 yards. T.J. Yeldon added 41 yards on 11 carries.

The Jaguars dominated from start to finish. They could have made it worse after reaching the Cincinnati 1 but took a knee on fourth down with 33 seconds remaining.

They also could have made it worse if they hadn’t settled for Josh Lambo field goals of 32, 56 and 25 yards.

As it was, the Jaguars gained 407 yards as Blake Bortles went 24-of-38 for 259 yards with a touchdown.

Jaydon Mickens put the exclamation point on the game for the Jaguars with a 63-yard punt return with 14:35 remaining.

The Bengals gained only 148 yards as Andy Dalton went 10-of-18 for 136 yards. Wide receiver A.J. Green was tossed at the end of the first half for fighting with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who also was ejected. Green had one catch for 6 yards.