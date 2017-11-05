Jameis Winston provokes a fight while not playing

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is out of the game, and he nearly got one of his teammates ejected.

With the Bucs trailing the Saints 30-3, Winston triggered a small rumble on the sidelines.

He came off the sidelines and poked Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back of the head, leading Lattimore to retaliate with a one-handed shove.

But then Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans came from behind Lattimore and knocked him down, leading to a brief scrum in which punches were thrown.

Winston had no business involving himself since he’s not playing (they took him out to protect his injured shoulder), and deserved a penalty of his own for leaving the bench.