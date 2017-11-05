Jared Goff throws three TDs, Rams lead 27-10 at half

AP

The Giants answered the first Rams touchdown of the game to keep the game tied through the first quarter, but the Rams spent the second quarter showing why they entered Sunday’s game with four more wins than the Giants.

After a Greg Zuerlein field goal put them back in the league, the Rams used a Giants fumble to set up one touchdown and followed a quick three-and-out to set up another as they raced out to a lead that would stand at 27-10 when halftime arrived.

Jared Goff threw all three scores and they came on three very different plays. He hit tight end Tyler Higbee from eight yards to open the scoring, saw Robert Woods run through a lifeless Giants defense after a short pass for a 52-yard score on third-and-33 and then threw a rainbow that went right into the hands of a wide-open Sammy Watkins for a 67-yard touchdown. Giants safety Landon Collins was beaten badly on the final touchdown to continue a season that’s been well below 2016 standards for both unit and individual.

Goff also hit tight end Gerald Everett for a 44-yard gain and is 9-of-16 for 209 yards overall.

The Rams defense gave up 82 yards on 16 carries, but they also forced three turnovers that have kept the Giants offense from doing anything to build on their small successes. Eli Manning fumbled on an Aaron Donald sack to open the game and threw an interception to cornerback Trumaine Johnson just before the two minute warning, so there’s been little question about who has been the best quarterback on the field this Sunday.

Or the best team, for that matter.