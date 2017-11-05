Jay Ajayi expected to be in Eagles lineup Sunday

AP

When the topic of running back Jay Ajayi came up in Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s Friday press conference, Pederson said he had not made a decision about whether Ajayi would be in the lineup less than a week after he was acquired in a trade with the Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Sunday morning that Ajayi will be in uniform against the Broncos on Sunday. Rapoport adds that Ajayi will have a “small package of plays” and Pederson outlined what that package will look like.

“No, it’s very limited — 10 to 15 plays. I just want him to feel comfortable there,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “But it’s a taste of a little bit of every aspect of the offense, you know what I’m saying? So first and second and third down; we’ll find out a little bit more today in the red zone. Stuff like that. But it definitely won’t be the full complement of the playbook.”

LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Kenjon Barner are the other backs in Philly. Blount and Clement had the biggest roles in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers.