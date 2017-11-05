Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker active for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Dolphins activated left guard Ted Larsen from injured reserve this week, but aren’t ready to activate him to play.

Larsen was among Miami’s inactives for tonight’s game against the Raiders.

As expected, quarterback Jay Cutler (rib) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) are active tonight, returning from injuries.

The rest of their inactives are quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Rashawn Scott, guard Isaac Asiata, linebacker Stephone Anthony and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

For the Raiders, cornerbacks David Amerson and Gareon Conley are inactive, along with quarterback Connor Cook, fullback Jamize Olawale, tackle David Sharpe, defensive end Jihad Ward, and tackle Jylan Ware.