Jerry Jones claims the Cowboys have “zero tolerance” for domestic violence

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is continuing his defense of running back Ezekiel Elliott and saying he wouldn’t support Elliott if he believed, as the NFL does, that Elliott had committed domestic violence.

“Make no mistake about it, there is zero tolerance, complete zero tolerance by me and by the Cowboys about domestic violence,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Complete zero tolerance. I know the complete facts as it’s presented of anything the NFL knows about. And he is not being treated fairly.”

But even setting aside the Elliott case, the Cowboys were the team that gave Greg Hardy another chance in 2015 after the Panthers severed ties with him in 2014 over a domestic violence case. No other team has been willing to give Hardy a chance since that 2015 season in Dallas, so in the case of Hardy you could argue that the Cowboys were the one and only team that didn’t take a “zero tolerance” approach.

As for Elliott, Jones said he believes the evidence collected both by law enforcement and by the NFL was insufficient to draw a conclusion that Elliott committed domestic violence. The league disagrees.