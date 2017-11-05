John Lynch asked Bill Belichick if he’d trade Tom Brady

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo had gotten used to being the second choice in New England. He also apparently was the second choice in San Francisco.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that 49ers G.M. John Lynch asked Patriots coach Bill Belichick whether Belichick would trade quarterback Tom Brady.

The answer, of course, was no. But the fact that Lynch even inquired about bringing Brady to the team for which he grew up rooting necessarily makes Garoppolo the fallback option to Brady.

Just as he was in New England.