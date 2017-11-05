Kirk Cousins gets last laugh in 17-14 win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 5, 2017, 7:46 PM EST
AP

The Seahawks pulled out a victory in the final moments against the Texans last Sunday and it looked like they might do so again this week, but Kirk Cousins wasn’t out of tricks.

Playing behind a ragtag offensive line, Cousins was sacked six times and hit several other times over the course of the afternoon but stood tall enough to deliver big plays to run the Redskins down the field after a late Seahawks touchdown. The biggest of those plays was a 39-yard strike to Josh Doctson that set up Rob Kelley‘s one-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds to play.

Russell Wilson, who hit Doug Baldwin for a 30-yard touchdown with 94 seconds left in the game and beat Houston with 18 seconds left on the clock, got one last chance with the ball, but time ran out on a 17-14 win.

The Seahawks were able to rack up 437 offensive yards, but penalties, three missed field goals by Blair Walsh and two interceptions erased many of those gains. All of that kept the offense from scoring any points until the fourth quarter, which is when Wilson opened 7-of-8 for 114 yards and two touchdowns to put them right back into the game.

Cousins made all of that moot and got the Redskins back to .500 on a day when they were missing four starting offensive linemen, tight end Jordan Reed and wide receiver Jamison Crowder. That made for a fairly ugly offensive showing for most of the day, but Cousins managed to go 21-of-31 for 247 yards — the sacks and lack of a run game meant the team only had 244 yards for the day –and his team needed every one of them. They’ll hope to be healthier when the Vikings pay D.C. a visit in Week 10.

The Seahawks are now 5-3 and a game back of the Rams in the NFC West. Getting back on top will take cleaner play after 16 penalties for 138 yards on Sunday and they’ll need to work quickly with a trip to Arizona looming on Thursday night.

  2. Great play by Josh Doctson! The REDSKINS are a great team and we just beat the other great team in the NFC in there house. By the way, Kirk Cousins is still not worth max money. Even blind squirrels find a nut once in a while. See you in the playoffs. Redskins will be in over Cowboys.

  3. Blair Walsh, misses 3 makeable field goals. Oh boy. Good win for you Washington. Seattle’s OC Daryl Bevell is hurting Seattle as much as its dismal OL.

  5. The Seattle Wilsons… er… Seahawks are powerless when Russell Wilson can only perform five or six magic tricks in a row, when eight or nine in a row are needed to win. Looking at Seattle’s 5-3 record, they would’ve lost at least two of those games without Wilson’s late heroics… in other words, they’d be an under .500 team… as I said recently: without Wilson, they wouldn’t even make a wild card. But maybe they won’t make it with him, either. Seahawks diehards yell and scream, but we all know it’s true, so heck with them.

  6. Logical Voice is wearing his Kirk Cousins pajamas running down the street yelling “ how you like me now !!”

  7. Even as a Cowboys fan, I gotta give cousins some credit. Big performance to bring his team back in such tremendous circumstances. I didn’t think he had it in him, but kudos from a hated rival.

  9. Man it must be so frustrating to be a defensive player for the Seahawks. To play that great only for the Wilson led offense to provide no help whatsoever.

    They also won the game against the Texans by forcing 3 int’s and scoring 7 pts, but Wilson gets all the credit.

    Texans offense-38 pts
    Wilson led offense-34 pts

  16. If ravens had cousins they’d be getting rings ordered. Instead they have a guy that doesn’t care anymore

  18. Huh? Neither of those two teams are “great”, both are very flawed… obviously. The Eagles, Rams, Vikings and Panthers are all better than these 2 teams. Maybe even the Cowboys and Falcons. Both are borderline playoff teams though I think the Seahawks will make the playoffs… they certainly aren’t going to lose the rest of their games ?! Smh

  20. Watched this game in Colorado. Seattle needs a new place kicker, and 4/5 of an O-line.

    Seattle fans realize now why the Vikings got rid of him.

