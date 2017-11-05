Lane Johnson to locker room as Eagles extend lead

Getty Images

The Eagles are well on their way to another win, which means they have some room to use some mental energy on hoping that they don’t have to replace another starting tackle.

Right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with an apparent lower back injury in the third quarter and then returned to the locker room with members of the Eagles medical staff. Given the score of the game and a bye next on the schedule, it would come as no surprise if Isaac Seumalo gets the rest of the day even if Johnson is OK.

That score is now 38-9 as the Eagles got a two-yard Corey Clement touchdown run a few minutes after Johnson was injured. Clement’s score came a play after the Eagles went for it on fourth down and capped a 13-play, 77-yard drive that ate up half the third quarter.

So the Eagles continue to dominate the Broncos, although the overall feeling at the end of the day will have something to do with the news on Johnson.