Leonard Fournette inactive for violating team rule

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed the team’s last game in Week Seven because of an ankle injury and he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals as well.

The ankle isn’t the reason why Fournette will be out of the lineup, however. The Jaguars announced that Fournette is inactive because he violated a team rule.

“Leonard Fournette is not playing in today’s game due to an infraction of a team rule,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement released with the inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff. “This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public.”

Chris Ivory will start in Fournette’s place. He will run behind left tackle Cam Robinson, who is active despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Right guard A.J. Cann is out, so Brandon Linder will slide over to replace him while Tyler Shatley starts at center.