Marcus Peters stays in locker room for anthem

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stayed in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday, just as he did last week. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt has made the organization’s stance clear to Kansas City players.

Hunt told Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star on Sunday that he has met with team leadership, including front office members, coaches and a handful of players about the team’s wish for the Chiefs to stand for the anthem.

“When it rolled around last year, it really wasn’t a big deal for us, and we’ve tried to stay with that this year,” Hunt said, via Paylor. “Obviously we’ve had some guys who have sat or knelt during some of the games this year, but we’ve continued to work with them and communicate with them that we prefer for them to stand.

“But at the end of the day, it’s their decision.”

Peters has not stood for the anthem this season but stayed inside the past two games.

“We had a great conversation,” Hunt said. “I’m not going to get into the details, but we had a good discussion.”

Hunt said the Chiefs are working to provide players with a platform in the community to address the issues that concern them.

“Whether the issue is racial inequality, whether it’s social injustice, we’ll find a way for them to go make a difference,” Hunt said.