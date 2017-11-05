More tests coming on Jameis Winston’s lingering shoulder injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s shoulder injury is continuing to bother him, and the team wants to figure out why.

A league source tells PFT that Winston will have more X-rays and another MRI to evaluate his lingering shoulder issue. Although Winston started today’s game, he did not play well and was pulled at halftime for backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.

It’s unclear whether the Bucs plan to continue letting Winston play with his shoulder less than 100 percent, but as the season drags on and the 2-6 Bucs get further and further out of playoff contention, it may make sense to keep Winston off the field.

After the game Winston declined to talk about his shoulder and didn’t appear to be in any pain. But the Bucs want to be sure their franchise quarterback is completely healthy.