Osweiler on track to start Sunday night, for now

Getty Images

As the Broncos deal with the first four-game losing streak of the John Elway era (front-office version), they continue to have an offense that continues to fail to get it done. But while, per a source with knowledge of the situation, Elway and coach Vance Joseph will consider all options, the initial thinking is that the Broncos will stick with Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler, generally speaking, received a surprisingly good assessment from Joseph for the quarterback’s first start with the team since late in the 2015 regular season. And if the goal, as Joseph suggested this week, was to cut the turnovers from four to two, mission accomplished; Osweiler had only two interceptions on Sunday.

Apart from the question of whether Osweiler should be benched is whether he’d be replaced by Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch. Siemian had a horrendous showing only six nights ago, which makes Lynch the more likely option.

But keep this in mind: Lynch has been back at practice for little more than a week after missing two months with a shoulder injury. Lynch has had no first-team reps since returning.

Then there’s this. The next opponent for the Broncos is the Patriots, in Denver. Two years ago, in Osweiler’s second career start, he beat the Patriots on a Sunday night. In Denver.

Yes, much has changed since then. But with the Broncos reeling and the team returning home and the Patriots typically struggling in Denver and no solid alternatives on the roster, the best bet could be the guy the Browns are paying nearly $900,000 per week to play for the Broncos.