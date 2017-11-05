Pagano on Vontae Davis: “Coach’s decision”

Getty Images

As expected, Colts coach Chuck Pagano received various questions from the media following Sunday’s win over the Texans regarding the absence of cornerback Vontae Davis. The team has claimed Davis stayed in Indy for reasons that were not injury-related; PFT has reported that Davis is still being bothered by a groin injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the regular season, and that he is week-to-week.

Pagano consistently said “Coach’s decision” when asked about Davis. Pagano also said Davis will play next week, when the Colts host the Steelers.

It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent the Colts mention the groin in this week’s injury report, and whether the league office will be exploring the situation.