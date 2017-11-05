Raiders lead 13-9 at halftime

Getty Images

After a slow start for both sides, the offenses are starting to pick up, and set up an interesting second half of Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders are moving the ball at times, and lead 13-9 at halftime after a 53-yard field goal by Giorgio Tavecchio as time expired in the half.

Derek Carr has found the ability to do two things — hit tight end Jared Cook and make big plays.

Cook has six catches for 111 yards already, and the Raiders found the end zone on Johnny Holton‘s 44-yard grab. Getting yardage in chunks has always been a strength for Carr, even if it hasn’t always been evident this year.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler‘s 16-of-17 passing for 141 yards, as they’ve found something resembling rhythm on offense. They’re last in the league in yards and points so that’s no easy accomplishment, but it’s beginning to work.