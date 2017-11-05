Raiders make wrong kind of history through eight games

Posted by Mike Florio on November 5, 2017, 8:22 AM EST
Getty Images

Here’s something I just noticed on the NFL Network crawl. I knew the first part, but not the second.

First, the Raiders have not intercepted a single pass through eight games. Second, no NFL team has ever done that before.

It’s an amazing stat, given the decades in which passing was less prevalent in the NFL. And with the Raiders playing their ninth game tonight on NBC, they’ll be without three cornerbacks due to injury — David Amerson (foot), Gareon Conley (shin), and Demetrius McCray (knee) — leaving them with only three for the game at Miami — T.J. Carrie, Dexter McDonald, and Sean Smith.

The Raiders will be facing Jay Cutler, who has recovered from multiple cracked ribs after only one missed game. He has thrown five interceptions in six games this year. If he gets No. 6 tonight, it keep the Raiders from breaking their own record.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Raiders make wrong kind of history through eight games

  2. cobrala2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 8:31 am
    I think the majority of us drank the Raiders’ Kool-Aid last year.

    ————————

    Yep. I didn’t expect them to go to the Super Bowl like some of their fans but with their offensive weapons, I at least expected them to make the playoffs and win a game or two.

    I’m not complaining but TB is another team that has underwhelmed from where many, including me, thought they’d be. On paper, both teams LOOK like they should be better than their records. Since they’re division rivals, I’m not taking TB lightly, even though we’re at home. Because The Dome has NOT been our home field advantage for the past three seasons, that it has been in past seasons.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!