Raiders make wrong kind of history through eight games

Getty Images

Here’s something I just noticed on the NFL Network crawl. I knew the first part, but not the second.

First, the Raiders have not intercepted a single pass through eight games. Second, no NFL team has ever done that before.

It’s an amazing stat, given the decades in which passing was less prevalent in the NFL. And with the Raiders playing their ninth game tonight on NBC, they’ll be without three cornerbacks due to injury — David Amerson (foot), Gareon Conley (shin), and Demetrius McCray (knee) — leaving them with only three for the game at Miami — T.J. Carrie, Dexter McDonald, and Sean Smith.

The Raiders will be facing Jay Cutler, who has recovered from multiple cracked ribs after only one missed game. He has thrown five interceptions in six games this year. If he gets No. 6 tonight, it keep the Raiders from breaking their own record.