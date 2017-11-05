Rams lead up to 48-10 in rout of Giants

Getty Images

When Sean McVay’s grandfather John McVay was the head coach of the Giants in the 1970s, fans paid to have airplanes towing banners denigrating the team’s “15 years of lousy football” flown over Giants Stadium.

The younger McVay’s Rams are putting a whipping on the Giants Sunday that may see current fans take similar action. The Rams have scored 21 points in the first 12 minutes-plus of the third quarter and lead the Giants 48-10 as a result.

Todd Gurley has run for a pair of touchdowns and had a 44-yard sprint to set up the third, which was a four-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods. It was Woods’ second touchdown of the day and the fourth touchdown pass for Goff in what’s been a totally one-sided rout since the start of the second quarter.

The Giants offense and defense were both abused in that quarter and the special teams has jumped into the dumpster with them in the third. Pharoh Cooper had a big punt return to set up one score and Cory Littleton blocked a punt to set up another for the soon-to-be 6-2 Rams.