Rams move to 6-2 with laugher in Meadowlands

We’ve seen the 2017 Rams play for half a season so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them put up impressive offensive performances at this point, but the memories of the Jeff Fisher era are just thick enough that it’s still remarkable how good they’ve become on that side of the ball in Sean McVay’s first season as head coach.

The latest example came on Sunday afternoon in the Meadowlands as the Rams jumped out to a 27-10 halftime lead and then put their foot on the gas to run away with a 51-17 win. That leaves them with a 6-2 record on the year and they’ll be alone in first place in the NFC West if the Seahawks lose later on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams put up 473 yards over the course of the proceedings, which ended with Sean Mannion and Malcolm Brown taking the place of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley on offense. Goff was 14-of-22 for 311 yards and four touchdowns before exiting the game while Gurley had two rushing touchdowns, a 44-yard reception to set up a third and a 36-yard spring before a fourth score.

The Rams will host the Texans in Week 10 and their Tom Savage-led offense didn’t do much to suggest they’ll fare better than the Giants did on that side of the ball. Eli Manning piloted a 72-yard touchdown drive once the Rams were up 38 points, but there were three turnovers and just as little life to the Giants offense as we saw on defense.

Whatever hope in the Giants was provided by offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan taking over the play calling is gone after Sunday’s totally dispiriting effort, which also featured a blocked punt on the bingo card of depressing developments. The few fans that remained in the fourth quarter chanted for Tom Coughlin and there are likely others wishing that Ben McAdoo’s predecessor was still running the show in Jersey after the team gave up its most points at home since the 1964 season.

It’s safe to say that no one’s feeling that way about McVay and Fisher.