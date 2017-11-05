Ref: Jalen Ramsey ejected as an “instigator”

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Bengals in a decision that quarterback Blake Bortles called “BS” after the game.

Ramsey was on the receiving end of an attack and punches launched by Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who was also ejected. Bortles and others with the Jaguars seemed to object to Ramsey being ejected without doing the same, but referee Brad Allen said after the game that Ramsey was kicked out for being the “instigator” of the incident.

Allen told Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, who was serving as the pool reporter for the game, that Ramsey pushed Green to the turf and that both players had been warned after previous incidents on Sunday.

“That’s correct. You don’t have to throw a punch in order to be disqualified,” Allen said.

Ramsey’s departure didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving to 5-3 with a 23-7 win, but it could cost him some money when the league doles out fines this week.