Report: Leonard Fournette missed team photo, workout and treatment

Getty Images

In a statement announcing that running back Leonard Fournette is inactive on Sunday for violating a team rule, coach Doug Marrone said he’d have no further comment about the matter.

That won’t stop people from asking questions about Fournette nor has it stopped reports detailing what led to Jacksonville’s decision.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Fournette missed the team photo earlier this week. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports the same and adds that Fournette also missed a workout and treatment for the ankle injury that kept him out in Week Seven.

There are teams where such things might not lead to a top player being deactivated for a game. The Jaguars are run by Tom Coughlin, however, and he’s never had high tolerance for players arriving to events on time let alone missing them altogether.

Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant are active at running back for the Jaguars on Sunday.