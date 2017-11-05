Report: Zach Miller to get out of hospital Monday

Getty Images

The Bears have a bye this weekend, but tight end Zach Miller wouldn’t have been playing under any circumstances after he dislocated his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Miller remained in a New Orleans hospital all week after surgery to repair arterial damage in his leg and stabilize the injury. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Miller is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Monday.

“There are a lot of heroes in this story, starting with Zach, whose will and tenacity continue to amaze the doctors and nurses,” NFLPA chief medical officer Dr. Thom Mayer said. “Mark Bowen, the Bears team physician, instantly recognized [Miller] needed a trauma center, and he praised the paramedics and Saints medical staff. … [The surgeons] are total wizards — it takes folks who deal with trauma all the time to do what they did.”

Miller will still need further surgeries to repair ligaments damaged when he came down wrong while trying to reel in a pass from Mitch Trubisky in the end zone, but the quick work by physicians last week kept the damage from being worse.