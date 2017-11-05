Rob Kelley touchdown puts Washington up at halftime

AP

The Seahawks scored first on Sunday in Seattle, but the only touchdown of the game belongs to Rob Kelley and the lead belongs to the visiting team.

Kelley scored from a yard out in the second quarter and the Redskins lead 7-2 at halftime. Kelley’s touchdown capped a 13-play, 71-yard drive that saw the best work of the day from the Washington offense. Kirk Cousins converted a pair of third downs with passes to Vernon Davis and Terrelle Pryor and a pass interference penalty on Richard Sherman in the end zone left little for Kelley to do for his second touchdown of the season.

Cousins is 9-of-15 for 83 yards overall and has been sacked three times behind an offensive line that opened the day with one starter in the lineup. They lost backup right guard Tyler Catalina to an eye injury in the first half as well, so Tony Bergstrom is now holding down that spot.

Seattle’s offense hit a big play on the ensuing drive, but the 47-yard pass to Doug Baldwin came off the board when right tackle Germain Ifedi was flagged for holding. That’s one of eight penalties on the Seahawks through the first 30 minutes and those infractions join an interception and three missed field goals on the list of wounds that have the Seahawks playing from behind.

The third of those misses came on the final play of the half, which gives Blair Walsh plenty to think about while the teams prepare for the second half.