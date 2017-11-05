Ryan Fitzpatrick replaces Jameis Winston for Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers aren’t doing anything offensively, so they’re not going to expose Jameis Winston to any more damage.

The Bucs have started the second half with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick on the field.

Coach Dirk Koetter told the Fox broadcast team that starter Jameis Winston, still feeling the effects of a shoulder injury, would only return to the game in case of emergency.

Winston was sacked twice, and threw for just 67 yards in the first half.

His shoulder injury has clearly had a negative impact on his play in recent weeks, and the idea of parking him for a bit has to be in their mind. It can’t really get worse.